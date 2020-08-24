Malta: Education Dean says schooling is about more than jobs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent carries an interview with the Education Faculty Dean Colin Calleja who said that compulsory education should not simply fit the needs of industry and argued that employability skills alone do not lead to better preparation for the future.

Another story reports that the number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 668 after 35 new infections were discovered between Saturday and Sunday. Swab tests have increased to more than 2,000 daily since two new testing hubs were opened in mid-August.

