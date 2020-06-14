Malta: Economic plan encourages consumption

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that support for families is ‘at the centre’ of the economic regeneration plan announced by the government this week. The paper says that measures incentivise consumption without risking the financial position of households.

Another story announces a week-long fund raising marathon by the Labour Party, starting tomorrow. The party is celebrating its centenary this year and the theme chosen for the drive is ‘Continuing Renewal’.

