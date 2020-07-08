Malta: Economic forecast sees 6 percent decline this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a European Commission report which says that Malta’s economy had started to slow down before the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, predicting a 6 percent decline in GDP this year. The decrease is, however, the smallest in the euro area.

Another story says that the Opposition and unions are renewing calls for the termination of the state hospitals concession following a damning report by the National Audit Office flagging ‘collusion’ between the government and original bidder Vitals.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related