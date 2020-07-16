Malta: EC targeting sweetheart tax countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly says that the EU Commission intends to put pressure on low-tax members, including Malta. The Commission says that advantageous corporate tax regimes create distortions in the Single Market.

Another story reports that flights between Malta and the UK have restarted with new safety measures. The British market accounted to about two-fifths of incoming tourists in Malta.

