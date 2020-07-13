Malta: EC pushing government for lower-emissions pipeline project
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Times reports that the European Commission is urging Malta to consider changing a proposed natural gas pipeline from Sicily to lower-carbon fuels such as hydrogen or biomethane.
Another story says that PN MPs have expressed frustration following three days of silence from the Office of the President since two-thirds of the parliamentary group declared they did not have confidence in Adrian Delia as Opposition Leader.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
You must log in to post a comment.