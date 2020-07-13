Malta: EC pushing government for lower-emissions pipeline project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the European Commission is urging Malta to consider changing a proposed natural gas pipeline from Sicily to lower-carbon fuels such as hydrogen or biomethane.

Another story says that PN MPs have expressed frustration following three days of silence from the Office of the President since two-thirds of the parliamentary group declared they did not have confidence in Adrian Delia as Opposition Leader.

