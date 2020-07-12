Malta: EC anticipates economic recovery by next year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd quotes a report by the European Commission which predicts that Malta will be the only EU country to fully recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2021.

Another story says that the uncertain situation within the Nationalist Party could linger for the rest of Summer. The paper says that ‘rebel’ MPs might have to leave the party for a new Opposition Leader to be appointed in the House of Representatives.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related