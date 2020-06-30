Malta: €95 million available in new bonds scheme for elderly aged over 62 years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

This scheme benefits elders aged 62 years and older with an investment ranging €500 and €10,000 in government stocks with a 3% rate.

The Minister for Finance and Financial Services Edward Sciculna said that this scheme has, so far, helped 24,600 elderly with a global sum of €293 million saved in this fund over the past three years.

Source: ONE News

