Malta: €95 million available in new bonds scheme for elderly aged over 62 years
This scheme benefits elders aged 62 years and older with an investment ranging €500 and €10,000 in government stocks with a 3% rate.
The Minister for Finance and Financial Services Edward Sciculna said that this scheme has, so far, helped 24,600 elderly with a global sum of €293 million saved in this fund over the past three years.
Source: ONE News
Updated 16:25
