Malta: €4.2 million project to regenerate Maglio Garden

A regeneration project is underway at the Maglio Garden in Floriana by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC) with a total investment of €4.2 million.

This investment is intended to improve the aesthetic quality of this garden and the area to complement the aesthetic of City Gate, Pjazza Tritoni, Biskuttin and Argotti Garden.

This project includes 7,500 square metres of new paving and will use special paving for people with impaired vision.

Source: Newsbook

