Malta: €3,000 fine for event organisers breaching COVID-19 social distancing rules

5th August 2020
Event organisers caught breaching social distancing rules introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be fined €3,000 for every breach.

The fine was made official through a legal notice published on Wednesday afternoon and follows a spate of cases linked to large gatherings.

Under rules that came into place on Friday, every event has to be limited by the size of the venue, with no more than one person for every four square metres allowed. Groups larger than 10 are also not allowed and the distance between the groups must be more than two metres.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:40

