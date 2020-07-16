Malta: €14 million recouped from Panama Papers probes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the tax authorities have recovered over €14 million from investigations into 163 cases linked to the Panama Papers. Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said that there are another 74 cases pending.

Another story says that the financial services watchdog raised concerns over three private entities declaring that they operate from a Malta address. The Authority is warning the public about dubious claims by foreign entities.

