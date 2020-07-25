Malta: Dog sniffs out €35,800 undeclared cash at MIA
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A passenger who was heading to Frankfurt, has been arrested after a sniffer dog alerted officers to the cash he was carrying in his carry-on luggage.
During routine checks carried out by the Customs Anti-Money Laundering Unit in collaboration with the Customs Canine Unit at the Malta International Airport, officials discovered over €35,800 in the hand luggage of the passenger.
Source: Newsbook
Updated 16:40
You must log in to post a comment.