Malta: Dog sniffs out €35,800 undeclared cash at MIA

A passenger who was heading to Frankfurt, has been arrested after a sniffer dog alerted officers to the cash he was carrying in his carry-on luggage.

During routine checks carried out by the Customs Anti-Money Laundering Unit in collaboration with the Customs Canine Unit at the Malta International Airport, officials discovered over €35,800 in the hand luggage of the passenger.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:40

