Malta: Doctors start industrial actions from today

6th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Medical Association will begin industrial actions from today and the Nurses’ Union is set to orders strikes from tomorrow. Healthcare unions said the Covid-19 contagion measures introduced by the government do not go far enough.

Another story speaks to PN Electoral Commission president Peter Fenech who said that the election for the party leader will be a transparent process with clear rules which have been approved by the Executive Committee.

