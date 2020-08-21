Malta: Doctors protest management of pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that public health doctors went on a one-hour strike on Thursday to protest the reversal of safety measures by the government. The Medical Association said that authorities were undermining efforts to bring the pandemic under control.

The paper reports that the sister of one of the victims of the double murder in Sliema on Tuesday is currently staying in the same house with her two sons, but they were out at the time of the crime.

