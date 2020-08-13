Malta: Doctors prepare for new directives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly quotes a statement by the Medical Association warning the government that if effective measures to control the Covid-9 spread were not introduced by Friday, it will order directives to its members.

Another story said that a record 2,200 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, discovering 49 new Covid-19 cases. Tests on another 22 patients who were already infected also returned positive.

The paper reports that Mount Carmel closed down for visitors after a cluster of virus cases was traced back to the hospital. Seven residents have been infected and are being kept in isolation.

