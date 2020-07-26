Malta: Diver dies in Gozo

26th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 53-year-old Austrian diver lost his life after finding himself in difficulty at sea in Xatt’ l-Ahmar, Ghajnsielem, Gozo.

The police were informed of the need for assistance at 11am on Sunday, and police officers, Civil Protection Department officials and a Gozo General Hospital medical team went on site.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading a magisterial inquiry, and a number of experts have been appointed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 17:05

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Manchester United qualifies for Champions League

26th July 2020

Scottish support for independence rises as COVID-19 imperils the United Kingdom

26th July 2020

Floods in Hungary

26th July 2020

Erdogan and Al-Sarraj meet in Turkey

26th July 2020

Female priests now outnumber male ones in Church of Sweden

26th July 2020

Runners with purpose

26th July 2020

China imports more oil from Saudi than any other country in June

26th July 2020

From Britain to Norway – How Europe is responding to Spain’s new wave threat

26th July 2020

Putin and Zelenskiy pledge support for ceasefire in Ukraine starting tomorrow

26th July 2020

Photo Story: Lufthansa parks six Boeing at Twente airport in the Netherlands

26th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: