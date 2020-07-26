Malta: Diver dies in Gozo
A 53-year-old Austrian diver lost his life after finding himself in difficulty at sea in Xatt’ l-Ahmar, Ghajnsielem, Gozo.
The police were informed of the need for assistance at 11am on Sunday, and police officers, Civil Protection Department officials and a Gozo General Hospital medical team went on site.
Magistrate Simone Grech is leading a magisterial inquiry, and a number of experts have been appointed.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Source: The Malta Independent
