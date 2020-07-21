Malta: Disagreement between Qala mayor and councillor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon writes about a ‘growing rift’ between Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg and councillors Joseph Buttigieg, both elected on the PL ticket. The mayor is close to former minister Justyne Caruana while the councillor works for current minister Clint Camilleri.

Another report says that the EU Leaders’ Summit had still not reached an agreement on the recovery fund by Monday evening, the fourth day of discussions. The paper says that countries disagree on the method of disbursement of funds.

