Malta: Delia vows to stay on

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN Leader Adrian Delia after losing a vote of confidence in the parliamentary group. Delia said he will stick by the choice of party paid members who elected him to lead for the remainder of the legislature.

The paper reports that Adrian Delia will call a meeting of the PN’s Executive Committee following a motion by MPs questioning trust in him as Leader of the Opposition. He said Executive Committee members will discuss the same issue.

