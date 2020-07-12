Malta: Delia supporters pushing for expulsion of dissident MPs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports that paid-up members of the Nationalist Party are ramping up pressure on the Executive Council for the expulsion of the MPs who voted against Adrian Delia’s leadership of the Opposition.

Another story says that PN MPs who lost trust in Adrian Delia’s leadership are prepared to take the matter before the Constitutional Court should President George Vella decide to retain the current Opposition Leader.

