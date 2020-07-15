Malta: Delia says vote by PN Executive Committee does not lead to removal of Leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The PN Leader, Adrian Delia, said that according to the PN statute, the no confidence vote taken against him by the PN Executive Committee has no consequence.

In comments he gave to journalists waiting outside of the party HQ at the end of the seven hour meeting held by the PN Executive Committee, Dr Delia said that whoever presented the motion to hold this vote did so simply to make a statement.

He added that he will remain PN leader until the party members (tesserati) want him. He said that, even according to the new statute, the PN General Council said that the confidence vote taken a year ago cannot be taken again.

