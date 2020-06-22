Malta: Delia, Portelli categorically deny Keith Schembri claims of ‘extortion money’ collection
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Opposition Leader Adrian Delia and Former PN media chairman Pierre Portelli have categorically denied claims regarding money collected for the Nationalist Party from Yorgen Fenech.
The claim was made by disgraced former OPM chief of Staff Keith Schembri, when testifying on Monday morning in the compilation of evidence against the 17 Black owner. Fenech stands charged with being a mastermind in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Source: The Malta Independent
Updated 16:20
You must log in to post a comment.