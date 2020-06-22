Malta: Delia in urgent meeting with President George Vella over Montenegro scandal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Adrian Delia has expressed his concerns over the Montenegro scandal in an urgent meeting with President George Vella on Monday morning, the Nationalist Party said.

A joint investigation by Reuters and Times of Malta last week revealed how Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black profited from millions of euros from Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:05

Like this: Like Loading...

Related