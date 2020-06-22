Malta: Delia in urgent meeting with President George Vella over Montenegro scandal
Adrian Delia has expressed his concerns over the Montenegro scandal in an urgent meeting with President George Vella on Monday morning, the Nationalist Party said.
A joint investigation by Reuters and Times of Malta last week revealed how Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black profited from millions of euros from Enemalta’s purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro.
