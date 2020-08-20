Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Delia calls out BA for media censorship

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who criticised the decision by the Broadcasting Authority to censor questions by journalists on national television. Delia said that media blackouts are not an adequate response to media impartiality.

Another story follows the case of the double murder in Sliema in which six gunshots were fired leaving a banker and an arts trader killed. The paper says that police do not believe that this was a robbery.

By Corporate Dispatch

