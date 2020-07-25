Malta: DBRS confirms Malta’s A (High) rating with stable trends

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In another evaluation of the Maltese economy, the international DBRS agency has confirmed Malta’s credit rating as A High, with stable trends. In their report on Malta, the agency’s economists observed that the country’s economic trends and fiscal policy in recent years have placed Malta in a relatively good state to cope with the risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The international credit agency’s report was made in the context of the effects left by the pandemic on economies worldwide. Whilst Malta maintained a very high rating, the same agency reviewed negatively its forecast rating for countries like France, Italy and the UK.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:30

Like this: Like Loading...

Related