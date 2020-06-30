Malta: Dar Tal-Providenza director out temporarily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with appeals for help by Dar tal-Providenza following a decrease in donations. Director Fr Martin Micallef will also be step temporarily aside for health treatment and the organisation will be administered by board member Jesmond Saliba.

Another story quotes EU Commissioner Helena Dalli who flagged structural racism and prejudice in European institutions. The comments were originally made in an interview with news website Euractiv.

