Malta: Daniel Micallef officially appointed PL deputy leader

Kullħadd announces the confirmation of Daniel Micallef as the new PL deputy leader for party affairs. Micallef said that his goal is to keep strengthening the party to build a better future for the country.

Another story says that the motion passed in the PN Executive Committee might prove to be Adrian Delia’s chance to overcome the challenge from dissenting MPs. The paper says, however, that it could strengthen their hand in the parliamentary group.

