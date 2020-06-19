Malta: Cyclist seriously injured in crash with car
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A cyclist was seriously injured on Thursday evening after he was involved in a crash with a car in Zejtun, the police said.
The accident took place in Alfred Cachia Zammit Street at 8.30pm.
The cyclist, a 36-year-old man of Zabbar, was involved in a crash with a Seat Ibiza driven by a 24-year-old man of Birzebbuga.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Source: The Malta Independent
Updated 16:20
