Malta Customs’ sniffer dog discovers €16,500 in undeclared cash

Peter will be a name to forget for one passenger preparing to fly to Istanbul with no less than 16,500 of undeclared cash.

A sniffer dog bearing that name, forming part of the K9 Unit within Malta Customs , gave an indication, during routine screening of passengers, that a particular passenger had something to hide.

Peter, the Customs sniffer dog, discovers over 16,500 euros of undeclared cash.

When asked how much cash he is carrying the passenger answered 5000euro. Not convinced by the passenger’s answer, his belongings were searched, and 16,540 euroswere elevated.

The passenger agreed to an out of court settlement agreement and fined as per legislation.

