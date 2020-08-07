Malta: Covid-19 situation under control as number of cases in hospital remains low – PM

7th August 2020
The Covid-19 situation in Malta is still under control in spite of an increase in cases, namely because the number of people requiring medical care in hospital remains extremely low, Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a press conference on Friday.

During the press conference, Abela praised Malta’s healthcare service but also renewed a call for a balance between the health sector and the economy – describing it as a balance between ensuring that both people’s lives and their livelihood can go on in a secure manner.

New measures related to mass events and the wearing of masks were also confirmed during the press conference by the Prime Minister and the Health Minister Chris Fearne.

