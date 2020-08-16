Malta: “Covid-19 positive immigrants will no longer be added with total statistics”

16th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, Robert Abela, said that the Maltese Government managed to convince the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, ECDC, that Covid-19 positive sea immigrants will no longer be added with the total statistics of positive cases.

Source: TVM

Updated: 15:25pm

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: