Malta: “Covid-19 positive immigrants will no longer be added with total statistics”
Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, Robert Abela, said that the Maltese Government managed to convince the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, ECDC, that Covid-19 positive sea immigrants will no longer be added with the total statistics of positive cases.
Source: TVM
Updated: 15:25pm
