Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Covid-19 claims tenth victim

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on the death of a 72-year-old man from Covid-19, the first fatality from the virus in three months. There have, so far, been 10 victims of the disease in Malta since the start of the pandemic.

Another story quotes Joseph Muscat as he came out of the Police Headquarters on Friday. He told reporters that the police told him during the interrogation that he was not under investigation in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder case.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: