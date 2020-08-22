Malta: Covid-19 claims tenth victim

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports on the death of a 72-year-old man from Covid-19, the first fatality from the virus in three months. There have, so far, been 10 victims of the disease in Malta since the start of the pandemic.

Another story quotes Joseph Muscat as he came out of the Police Headquarters on Friday. He told reporters that the police told him during the interrogation that he was not under investigation in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder case.

