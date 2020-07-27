Malta: Covid-19 cases spike after hotel party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that there are currently 26 active coronavirus cases after 14 people have been diagnosed with the disease between Saturday and Sunday. The spike in cases is linked to a party at a hotel the weekend before.

The paper speaks to Friends of the Earth after the NGO raised concerns about plans to add a pier in Comino. The organisation said that there is no particular carrying capacity on the island but called for authorities to carry a management study.

