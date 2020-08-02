Malta: Covid-19 cases reach March numbers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that coronavirus cases have reached the same numbers as during the lockdown period in March, rising to 171 in the last days. Many of the new patients are under 35 but an 80-year-old has also contracted the disease on Saturday.

The paper reports that the PN’s General Council has voted to open a new party leadership race. Incumbent leader Adrian Delia was pushing for councillors to vote for a confirmation race among paid-up members instead.

