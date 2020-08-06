Malta: Covid-19 cases near 250

6th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the number of active Covid-19 cases has risen to nearly 250 after another 20 infections were registered on Wednesday. About a 100 of these are migrants rescued by the AFM.

The paper publishes an interview with a Maltese national living in Lebanon, Mario Camilleri, who described the situation in Beirut following the blast on Monday. He said that the shockwaves were felt as far as 20 kilometres away.

Tags: , , , ,

