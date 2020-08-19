Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Covid-19 cases count rises to over 1,400

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that there are 648 active Covid-19 cases, excluding 105 migrants who tested positive and were immediately quarantined after they disembarked in Malta. The total number of registered infections since March is 1,423.

The paper quotes Dr Adrian Vella who told the court that he acted as a go-between to transfer papers from Keith Schembri to Yorgen Fenech. Vella said that he handed the papers to Fenech’s lawyer, but the businessman snatched them immediately from his hands.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: