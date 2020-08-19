Malta: Covid-19 cases count rises to over 1,400

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that there are 648 active Covid-19 cases, excluding 105 migrants who tested positive and were immediately quarantined after they disembarked in Malta. The total number of registered infections since March is 1,423.

The paper quotes Dr Adrian Vella who told the court that he acted as a go-between to transfer papers from Keith Schembri to Yorgen Fenech. Vella said that he handed the papers to Fenech’s lawyer, but the businessman snatched them immediately from his hands.

