Malta: Court provisionally upholds Steward’s request to halt MUMN’s directives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Steward Health Care Malta has on Sunday filed a warrant of prohibitory injunction in relation to the industrial action originally planned by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, MUMN, which will come into effect today.

In a statement, Steward Healthcare said that the warrant was provisionally accepted by the court, with a hearing scheduled for later this month.

The dispute relates to the recruitment of foreign nurses in the absence of the possibility of release of Gozitan nurses working in Malta to Gozo General Hospital.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:15

