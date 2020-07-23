Malta: Court decided to play audio files in private

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech on Wednesday during which a series of new audio files were expected to be heard. At the end of an eight-hour session, the court ruled the recordings to be played behind closed doors.

Another story reports that self-confessed middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder plot, Melvin Theuma, is in critical condition but stable from knife wounds. Having damaged his vocal cords, Theuma is unable to speak.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related