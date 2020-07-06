Malta: Coronavirus tests surpass 100,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that there have now been more than 100,000 swab tests for Covid-19 since March. There are currently 11 active cases from a total 672 registered infections which saw nine fatalities.

Another story reports on the nominations of Daniel Micallef for PL Deputy Leader and Ramona Attard for President of the party. The paper says that the PL is renewing itself with young people at its helm.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related