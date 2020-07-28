Malta: Coronavirus R-factor climbs again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon publishes an interview with virologist Chris Barbara who said that the Covid-19 transmission rate has risen to above 1.0 again. Dr Barbara warned that the virus is still spreading.

Another story quotes unemployment figures for June which show a steep rise from the same month last year. Official data records over 4,200 registered unemployed, more than double the figures in 2019.

