Malta: Coronavirus – One new case takes number of active cases up to five
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One new case of Coronavirus was registered in Malta throughout Saturday, health authorities said on Sunday.
With no new recoveries being registered, the number of active cases has edged up to five.
Authorities did not specify whether the new case is imported, from local transmission, or related to any of the currently existing cases.
Source: The Malta Independent
Updated 16:35
You must log in to post a comment.