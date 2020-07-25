Malta: Coronavirus – After yesterday’s spike, no new cases today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After yesterday’s spike in cases of Covid-19, no new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, health authorities have announced.

The positive news comes after six cases – all related to a party held last weekend – were found on Friday, sparking fires that the spread of the virus may be accelerating again.

With no new recoveries being registered, today’s figures mean that Malta’s number of active cases remains static at 12.

A total of 1,085 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, meaning that the overall number of swab tests done so far stands at 118,925.

