Malta: Coronavirus active patients increase to 215

5th August 2020
In-Nazzjon reports that the number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 215 after another 14 new cases were registered on Tuesday. The paper says that the cause of infection in four of the cases has not yet been established.

Another story says the PN Executive Committee approved the regulations for the election of the party leader, presented by the president of the internal Electoral Commission, Peter Fenech. The terms of the due diligence exercise have also been agreed.

