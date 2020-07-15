Malta: Coronavirus – Active cases down to four, as no new cases registered again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta registered no new cases of Coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday, while one new recovery was registered.

It means that the number of active cases has dropped down to four.

It is the sixth consecutive day without any new cases of the virus.

985 swab tests were carried out on Tuesday meaning that the total number of swab tests carried out so far is of 109,538.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 15:35

