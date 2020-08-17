Malta: Consul to Shanghai charged with money laundering

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Malta’s consul to Shanghai Aldo Cutajar was charged with money laundering on Sunday after the police found large sums of money hidden in his home in Naxxar. Cutajar pleaded not guilty.

Another story says that state witness Melvin Theuma is being monitored more closely by the police after a suicide attempt in July. Theuma is not on suicide watch but an officer is understood to be stationed inside his residence.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...