Malta: Consul to Shanghai charged with money laundering

The Times reports that Malta’s consul to Shanghai Aldo Cutajar was charged with money laundering on Sunday after the police found large sums of money hidden in his home in Naxxar. Cutajar pleaded not guilty.

Another story says that state witness Melvin Theuma is being monitored more closely by the police after a suicide attempt in July. Theuma is not on suicide watch but an officer is understood to be stationed inside his residence.

By Corporate Dispatch

