Malta: Construction accident leaves one dead, another injured

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont identifies the victim of a construction accident in Cospicua on Thursday as a 36-year-old man from the Gambia. A 35-year-old colleague from Valletta, remains in critical condition.

Another story says that Melvin Theuma is kept in intensive care but is in stable condition. The self-confessed witness in the Caruana Galizia murder is under police protection round the clock.

The paper speaks to PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo who said that he is often invited by media stations to talk about the situation within the party, but he believes that discussions should be kept to internal structures.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related