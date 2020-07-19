Malta: Constitutional law scholar says President’s decisions should not be challenged

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes Constitutional Law academic Miguel Balzan who said that the President’s decision on the Opposition Leader cannot be challenged before the Constitutional Courts because it would undermine the Presidency and democracy.

The paper quotes Eurostat figures on the consumption of electricity from the beginning of the year which show that demand in Maltese households remained stable during the coronavirus months.

Another story follows the EU Leaders’ Summit in Brussels where EU Council president Charles Michel presented updated plans for the Covid-19 recovery strategy. The paper says there have been developments, but countries are far from reaching an agreement yet.

