Malta: Compilation of evidence in Mqabba shooting case

7th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the compilation of evidence in the case about the Mqabba shooting last week which left one person dead and another injured. The surviving victim wrote the names of Leon Debono and Owen Schembri on a sheet of paper provided by the police.

The paper says that MEP Roberta Metsola and MP Therese Comodini Cachia ruled themselves out of the PN leadership contest. Meanwhile, Adrian Delia has formally submitted his re-election application.

