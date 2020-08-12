Malta: Compilation of evidence in Għaxaq murder case to start next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the compilation of evidence against Salvu Dalli, accused of killing his son at his house in Għaxaq, will take place today week. Antoine Dalli. 37, was found dead in a pool of blood a week ago.

Another story says that one of the bidders in the government’s call for proposals for a quarantine vessel for migrants was involved in operations pushing back immigrants leaving Libya earlier this year.

The paper runs a feature on the tenth anniversary since the death of former President Guido de Marco. The report says that in a long political career, de Marco served as PN Deputy Leader and President of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related