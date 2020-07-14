Malta: Compilation of evidence in 12-year-old murder case begins

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the case about the murder of 25-year-old Charlene Farrugia in 2008. Accused John Paul Woods had first admitted to killing her, but then changed his version and blamed his friend.

Another story says that President George Vella described the situation within the Opposition as unprecedented but argued that there should be no change in its leadership in order to ‘protect the stability and continuity’ in the parliamentary system.

