Malta: Cigarette black market costs €10 million a year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that some 40 million cigarettes were bought illegally in Malta in 2019, just under eight percent of the total local consumption. Cigarettes on the black market are estimated to have cost around €10 million in lost revenues to the public coffers.

Another story says that five-star hotels registered a 25 percent occupancy in July and expect the rate to rise up to 40 percent in August. Hotels said that the market is volatile and a third of bookings are coming in from one day to the next.

