Malta: Church cancels all feasts for the year after COVID-19 spike

1st August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Church in Malta has responded to the spike in COVID-19 cases by cancelling all feasts after having reduced them to pilgrimages when the virus broke out.

In a brief statement, the bishops of Malta and Gozo said:

“After taking note of and following the public indications given by the competent health authorities, the bishops of Malta and Gozo have decided that no other pilgrimages will take place this year.”

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:25

